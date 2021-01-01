CoreBionics offers the CoreRevive product line which is derived from high quality Broad-Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract with no trace elements of THC.



Enjoy daily, or on an as-needed basis. Provides 8.3mg Hemp Extract per serving.



Use For:



- Reduced anxiety and increased resilience to stress

- Reduced inflammation and pain

- Improved sleep quantity and quality

- Promotes Cardiovascular Health

- Improved digestion

- Reduced seizure frequency in individuals with epilepsy

- Improved mood and reduced feelings of depression

- Improved brain health and cognitive function

- Plus many more benefits



Citrus flavor delivers a tart, yet refreshing taste while still maintaining a mild flavor that is sure to be a delight!