About this product
Our Hemp Pain Relief Cream is designed to quench dehydrated skin, provide relief from muscle aches, and promote normal inflammatory function. Pesky problems like scars, pain, and cramps are soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry & sensitive.
Use For:
- Repairing and restoring dry skin
- Gentle moisture
- Antioxidant support
- Healing minor scars & abrasions
- Calming skin irritation
- Comforting sore or achy muscles
About this brand
CoreBionics
Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.