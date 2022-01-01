For daytime use, we distill our full spectrum Flower-Only™ hemp extract to include up to 1mg THC per serving. No flavoring, no preservatives, no compromises - just the purest full spectrum CBD oil.



Sourced exclusively from USDA organic Kentucky hemp flowers, distilled to include just enough THC to be effective, without slowing you down.



Ingredients:

USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Flower Extract

USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil