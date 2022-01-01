About this product
For daytime use, we distill our full spectrum Flower-Only™ hemp extract to include up to 1mg THC per serving. No flavoring, no preservatives, no compromises - just the purest full spectrum CBD oil.
Sourced exclusively from USDA organic Kentucky hemp flowers, distilled to include just enough THC to be effective, without slowing you down.
Ingredients:
USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Flower Extract
USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil
Sourced exclusively from USDA organic Kentucky hemp flowers, distilled to include just enough THC to be effective, without slowing you down.
Ingredients:
USDA Certified Organic Kentucky Hemp Flower Extract
USDA Certified Organic Medium Chain Coconut Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cornbread Hemp
Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD oils -- plus CBD capsules, CBD lotions, and CBD oil for pets.