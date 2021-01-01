About this product

Oompa Loompa #11 "Kush Pepper" is a Hybrid Hemp Flower with loud an gassy Pepper Kush Terpenes with a powerful Citrus taste. Her Smoke is Full and very satisfying but ultra smooth with no harshness whatsoever. Affects are strong and uplifting from the pepper and citrus while the gassy Kush terps keep you content without a care in the world.



All CUA Hemp Flower is grown from our in-house Living Organic Soil which unlocks the full expression of the plant and creates complexity that is truly overwhelming to the senses. She was Fresh frozen within 30 minutes of Harvest and lyophilized to preserve all the precious trace terpenes and Cannabinoids often lost through traditional methods. This proprietary method creates a Day of harvest flavor, fluffy velvety texture and ultra smooth smoke like you have not experienced before.



Oompa Loompa #11 "Kush Pepper" is a select pheno from crossing T1 Blood orange Pheno and the highly resinous wife genetics. Bred by Josh at Yellowhammer Genetics, a True OG of the Cannabis world.