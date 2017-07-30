Interstellar Elixir 1100mg - 30ml
Our Chemical Free CBD in our trademarked Gold Dust Hemp Hash is the best way to get CBD in your body daily. The Interstellar Elixir 1100mg - 30ml will supply you with 30 days of pain relief, aggregated healing, and increased blood flow everyday, all day. Keep in mind, this 1000mg bottle is the equivalent of a much larger mg bottle of isolate or distillate.
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.