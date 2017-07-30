Our 266mg Moon Cream is a great anti-inflammatory topical. Strong enough to tackle joint & muscle pain. While originally formulated for such pains, the salve’s have been cited to have analgesic properties as well, meaning it will help relieve pain while helping to heal wounds & burns. Simply give this light but very soothing cream just one chance to aid your body in the relief and healing of troubled skin and let our trademarked Gold Dust Chemical Free CBD Hash do its job.