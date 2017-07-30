About this product
Our 955mg Moon Cream is a great anti-inflammatory topical. Strong enough to tackle joint & muscle pain. While originally formulated for such pains, the salve’s have been cited to have analgesic properties as well, meaning it will help relieve pain while helping to heal wounds & burns. Simply give this light but very soothing cream just one chance to aid your body in the relief and healing of troubled skin and let our trademarked Gold Dust Chemical Free CBD Hash do its job.
About this strain
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cosmic Cowboys Extractions LLC
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.