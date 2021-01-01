About this product
If you have gotten some new ink and need some fast healing pain relief, or just want to keep the painted skin fresh, our trademarked Chemical Free CBD Gold Dust Hash is perfect for the job.
About this brand
Cosmic Cowboys Extractions LLC
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.