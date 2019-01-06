Loading…
3 Bears OG | Terp Sugar

by Cosmic Live Resin
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Tasting Notes: Sweet Musky OG
Farm: Fresh Branch

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

3 Bears OG effects

10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
60% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.