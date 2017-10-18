Loading…
Golden Tangie | Sauce & Diamonds

by Cosmic Live Resin
SativaTHC 20%CBD
Tasting Notes: Candied Citrus Swizzle
Total Terps: 7.82%
Farm: Norse Organics

Golden Tangie

Golden Tangie by Calyx Garden is a sativa-dominant strain with tropical terpenes and stimulating effects. It was created by combining Golden Goat and Tangie, forming a pungent and sticky flower that smells of citrus and pine. This strain’s invigorating effects can be immediately felt in the head, neck, and shoulders. Golden Tangie elevates the mood while dissipating stress as its potent euphoria settles into the body. Consumers seeking to overcome fatigue and remain active should consider this sativa. 

 

8 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
37% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.