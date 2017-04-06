About this product
Tasting Notes: Dank Gas Pinesol
Farm: Ridgetop Botanicals
About this strain
Hammerhead
Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.
Hammerhead effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
60% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.