About this product
Orange Cookies x Grape Pie
Sweet citrus and mandarin liqueur with notes of pine and diesel.
Strong tingly effects with deep body relaxation.
COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.
Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.
Sweet citrus and mandarin liqueur with notes of pine and diesel.
Strong tingly effects with deep body relaxation.
COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.
Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.
About this strain
Orange Daiquiri was bred by Cannarado and popularized by Jungle Boys. This strain crosses Orange Cookies and Grape Pie to give us a sweet citrus aroma with added pine and diesel flavors. It tastes like mandarin liqueur with gas and herbal notes. Flowers grow medium-sized with purple highlights, long orange hairs, and a glittering coat of resin. Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation.
Orange Daiquiri effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
71% of people report feeling giggly
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Bipolar disorder
28% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
14% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.