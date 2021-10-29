Woody notes of tropical fruit.

Relaxed, euphoric effects.

Great for pain and anxiety.



COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.



Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.