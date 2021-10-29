About this product
Woody notes of tropical fruit.
Relaxed, euphoric effects.
Great for pain and anxiety.
COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.
Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.
Relaxed, euphoric effects.
Great for pain and anxiety.
COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.
Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.
About this strain
Papaya Sorbet effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.