Peanut Butter Breath | Cured Resin

by Cosmic Live Resin
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

10% of proceeds go to support the Last Prisoner Project.

About this strain

Picture of Peanut Butter Breath
Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

Peanut Butter Breath effects

164 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.