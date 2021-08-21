About this product
Emerald Cup Finalist (9th Place, Hydrocarbon Concentrate, Solid Form, 2021)
Best Sativa Concentrate, Weedcon, 2021
Tasting Notes: Rich Jasmine Haze
Total Terps: 11.36%
Farm: Norse Organics
About this strain
Purple Medusa
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.