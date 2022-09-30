About this product
A purple phenotype of the Medusa strain, believed to be originally bred in the SpyRock region of Northern Mendocino county. Fresh floral nose with a tropical creamy flavor and undertones of citrus and herbs.
Mutli-award-winning Cosmic expands their super-premium line of live resin concentrates with this unrivaled disposable live sauce vape pen featuring the finest hand-picked strains from California's legendary boutique farms.
About this brand
Cosmic Concentrates
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002595