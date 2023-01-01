Strawberry Delight is a sativa dominant strain with uplifting, anti-anxiety and blissful effects. This is a great strain to take with you on an afternoon hike on your favorite trail with a great group of friends. Lineage: Strawberry Cough x Roll’s Choice Taste: Berry, Tangy, Diesel Total Terpenes: 10.25% Total THC: 84.50% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.