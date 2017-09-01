Loading…
The Gift | CBD Sauce

by Cosmic Live Resin
HybridTHC 15%CBD
About this product

20:1 High CBD Sauce
Total Terps: 11.33%

The Gift is a truly unique dabbing experience that delivers powerful healing and a potent, fruity terp profile with notes of pineapple and cherries.

About this strain

Picture of The Gift
The Gift

The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.    

The Gift effects

Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.