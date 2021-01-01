About this product
10% of proceeds go to support the Last Prisoner Project.
About this strain
Tropicana Punch
Tropicana Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Tropicana Cookies. This combination creates a punch bowl of terpene bliss that will remind you of red fruit punch concentrate. This strain tastes tart and will have you smacking your lips. Tropicana Punch is celebrated for its dark purple buds that are covered in trichomes. This strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated.
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.