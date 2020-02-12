About this product
Gelato x Zkittlez
Notes of sweet citrus, and peach.
Long-lasting relaxing and tingly effects.
Great for chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
COSMIC LIVE RESIN IS CREATED AS A FULL-CIRCLE, SEED-TO-SALE COLLABORATION WITH OUR FAMILY OF LEGACY MENDOCINO FARMS.
Always peak-harvested, immediately frozen, cryogenically extracted and post- processed to be 100% solvent-free, Cosmic Live Resin captures the pure expression of the plant in every dab.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.