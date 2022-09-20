The Flavor - We used some of the best hybrid strains around to give you ...a social butterfly. The best part of the night is sometimes the “pre-game” at home while you have music on and you’re getting ready. We made ...A Social Butterfly to enhance your experience with others and keep the vibes going after you’ve arrived to wherever you’re going.



The Process - These mini pre-rolls are a half gram each and perfectly packed each time in our fully automated pre-roll machine. We put 2 in each pack so you can take a mini-vacation from the daily grind whether you’re crunching numbers or crunching abs, there is a mix of our quality hand-trimmed flower and high-end CBD or CBG just for you. Straight from the cosmos.



Brought to you by the team behind ILLICIT. All Cosmic Seed products are born from ILLICIT's premium flower.