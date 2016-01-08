Cosmic Treehouse
Nicole Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Nicole Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
55% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
55% of people say it helps with insomnia
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
