With parents like Bubblegum, Orange Juice and Grape Pie, it's no wonder this strain has been named 5 Alive. This sativa leaning strain has a slightly sweet, lemon-citrus flavor and aroma with undertones of spice. 5 Alive has beautiful deep purple and green hues with bright orange colas -- almost as colorful as its juice cousin. ;) The high amounts of myrcene and caryophyllene in this strain promote both an elevated mood and a dose of anti-inflammatory properties for your body. The added touch of limonene will have you feel great for the rest of the day.