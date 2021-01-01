About this product
With parents like Bubblegum, Orange Juice and Grape Pie, it's no wonder this strain has been named 5 Alive. This sativa leaning strain has a slightly sweet, lemon-citrus flavor and aroma with undertones of spice. 5 Alive has beautiful deep purple and green hues with bright orange colas -- almost as colorful as its juice cousin. ;) The high amounts of myrcene and caryophyllene in this strain promote both an elevated mood and a dose of anti-inflammatory properties for your body. The added touch of limonene will have you feel great for the rest of the day.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.