Double the fun with your favorite COTC cultivars! Our strains are now available in double half gram prerolls for your enjoyment. With parents like Bubblegum, Orange Juice and Grape Pie, it's no wonder this strain has been named 5 Alive. This sativa leaning strain has a slightly sweet, lemon-citrus flavor and aroma with undertones of spice. 5 Alive has beautiful deep purple and green hues with bright orange colas -- almost as colorful as its juice cousin. ;) The high amounts of myrcene and caryophyllene in this strain promote both an elevated mood and a dose of anti-inflammatory properties for your body. The added touch of limonene will have you feel great for the rest of the day.