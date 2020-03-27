About this product
This classic indica dominant strain has an earthy, piney aroma that leaves you feeling content and relieved of all worries. Akasha OG is phenotype of OG Kush (popped from seed), and probably the best one yet! The high level of limonene offers anti-anxiety properties making this a great strain for reflecting after a busy day, and putting life back into perspective in the midst of a lot of stress!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.