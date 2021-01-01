Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Animal Grahams

Product rating:

About this product

Animal Grahams is an indica dominant strain that produces strong and long-lasting effects — not a great choice for the inexperienced! With parents like Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, this strain was grown with every intention of perfection. It releases a comforting, spicy berry aroma that follows with a heavy "OG" smoke flavor. Animal Grahams' colas are dense and broad, and offer a beautiful range of colors that are covered in bright, silver trichomes. The high amount of caryophyllene in Animal Grahams helps reduce stress and anxiety, as well as ease pain and inflammation. An excellent strain for those who need to relax, recover, and unplug at the end of a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!