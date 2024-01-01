Animal Grahams is a hybrid strain that produces strong and long-lasting effects — not a great choice for the inexperienced! With parents like Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, this strain was grown with every intention of perfection. It releases a comforting, spicy berry aroma that follows with a heavy "OG" smoke flavor. The high amount of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol in Animal Grahams helps reduce stress and anxiety, as well as ease pain and inflammation. An excellent strain for those who need to relax, recover, and unplug at the end of a long day.

