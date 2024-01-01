Animal Grahams brings the grape cookie flavors while the Chamoy brings a healthy dose of Z funk for a top shelf infused preroll that defines a premium smoking experience. These prerolls are evenly packed into half grams to share or save for later, and the diamond infusion pushes the potency into almost one-hitter-quitter territory. This one packs some indica punch, perfect for post-meal enjoyment or smoking during a binge watch. Enjoy.

