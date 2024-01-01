Animal Grahams x Chamoy Diamond Rolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
Animal Grahams brings the grape cookie flavors while the Chamoy brings a healthy dose of Z funk for a top shelf infused preroll that defines a premium smoking experience. These prerolls are evenly packed into half grams to share or save for later, and the diamond infusion pushes the potency into almost one-hitter-quitter territory. This one packs some indica punch, perfect for post-meal enjoyment or smoking during a binge watch. Enjoy.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
