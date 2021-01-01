About this product
Animal Mints is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies. This flower has a minty fresh aroma and is covered in frosty trichomes, orange hairs, and hints of green and purple hues. Animal Mints will have you in sloth mode with a relaxing body high and an uplifting outlook on life.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.