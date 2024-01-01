GMO and Han Solo Burger collide to create the real special sauce..the illustrious Animal Style. Cultivated in-house to stunning levels of quality, the smells coming off of this bud are sure to inspire instant screw face. A favorite at our Hall of Flowers booth, check out this indica dominant powerhouse today..absolutely dripping with indica dominant potency sure to inspire a healthy case of munchies (maybe even a trip for a certain burger and/or fries) and sedation. Break into one of our game-changing batches of Animal Style today!

