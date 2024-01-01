GMO and Han Solo Burger collide to create the real special sauce..the illustrious Animal Style. Cultivated in-house to stunning levels of quality, the smells coming off of this bud are sure to inspire instant screw face. A favorite at our Hall of Flowers booth, check out this indica dominant powerhouse today..absolutely dripping with indica dominant potency sure to inspire a healthy case of munchies (maybe even a trip for a certain burger and/or fries) and sedation. Break into one of our game-changing batches of Animal Style today!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.