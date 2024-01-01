Animal Style flower and Oreo Runtz diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This Indica-infused pre-roll will envelop you in a wave of euphoria, leaving you deeply relaxed and blissfully content, with the added perk of sparking a satisfying appetite. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.



