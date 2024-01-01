Animal Style x Oreo Runtz Diamond Barrel 1.4g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC —CBD —
Animal Style flower and Oreo Runtz diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This Indica-infused pre-roll will envelop you in a wave of euphoria, leaving you deeply relaxed and blissfully content, with the added perk of sparking a satisfying appetite. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Oreo Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Runtz. This strain is a sweet and creamy treat, with a flavor and aroma that resemble Oreo cookies with hints of diesel and vanilla. Oreo Runtz is a potent strain that can produce a balanced and euphoric high. Oreo Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Oreo Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Oreo Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies Fam, Oreo Runtz features flavors like chocolate, coffee, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma. The average price of Oreo Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Oreo Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Oreo Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
