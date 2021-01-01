About this product
Apple Jack is a sativa dominant strain meant for those looking to refresh the body and the mind! This strain is a cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, and is a beautiful flower with a myriad of deep greens and orange hairs. The high amounts of terpinolene and cineole in Apple Jack promote both a boost in your energy and a dose of anti-bacterial properties for your body. With the added touch of caryophyllene, this strain will keep you feeling refreshed all day long!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.