About this product

Apple Jack is a sativa dominant strain meant for those looking to refresh the body and the mind! This strain is a cross between Jack Herer and White Widow, and is a beautiful flower with a myriad of deep greens and orange hairs. The high amounts of terpinolene and cineole in Apple Jack promote both a boost in your energy and a dose of anti-bacterial properties for your body. With the added touch of caryophyllene, this strain will keep you feeling refreshed all day long!