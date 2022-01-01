About this product
Apple Tartz is a sativa leaning strain with a lineage of Runtz crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a sweet, tart citrus, and earthy flavor and aroma profile. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, Apple Tartz will brighten your mood, boost your creative juices, and calm your nerves. A perfect strain for a serene trek through the forest.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.