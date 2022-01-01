Apple Tartz is a sativa leaning strain with a lineage of Runtz crossed with Apple Fritter. This strain has a sweet, tart citrus, and earthy flavor and aroma profile. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, Apple Tartz will brighten your mood, boost your creative juices, and calm your nerves. A perfect strain for a serene trek through the forest.