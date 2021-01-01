About this product

Apples to Apples is a sativa leaning strain that will have you thinking on your feet! This flower stems from Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with hues of green, purple and orange. Apples to Apples is crisp, sweet, refreshing, and will have you alert, uplifted and focused. Apples to Apples is perfect for a mid day creative boost or for a night of gameplay with your friends.