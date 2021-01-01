About this product
Apples to Apples is a sativa leaning concentrate that will have you thinking on your feet! This badder stems from Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with a shiney gritty, golden yellow hue and sticky consistency. Apples to Apples Badder is crisp, sweet, refreshing, and will have you alert, uplifted and focused. Apples to Apples is perfect for a mid day creative boost or for a night of gameplay with your friends.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.