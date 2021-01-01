About this product

Apples to Apples is a sativa leaning concentrate that will have you thinking on your feet! This badder stems from Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with a shiney gritty, golden yellow hue and sticky consistency. Apples to Apples Badder is crisp, sweet, refreshing, and will have you alert, uplifted and focused. Apples to Apples is perfect for a mid day creative boost or for a night of gameplay with your friends.