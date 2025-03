Arnold Palmer flower infused with Illemonati diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant infused prerolls offer a focused energizing high, perfect for the active consumer, or one who needs an energy boost. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

SOC: 45.69%

Total THC: 40.68%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

