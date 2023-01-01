Feel like the goddess of nature by sparking up our strain, Artemis! Artemis is a hybrid strain derived from Pink Guava crossed with OZK. The high amounts of limonene, caryophyllene and humulene give this strain a sour citrus and spicy diesel aroma with a sweet inhale. Artemis has a balanced mind, body high that elevates your mood and offers relaxation and calmness without drowsiness — perfect for foraging mushrooms in the forest.

Total Terpenes: 2.09%

Total THC: 31.70%

