Aw Geez is a remarkable indica dominant strain that stems from crossing G Whiz and Animal Mints. The distinct piney notes are accompanied by a subtle spiciness, reminiscent of pepper, while a touch of sweetness lingers in the background. The terpene profile of Aw Geez is rich and diverse, featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene; bringing focus, an uplifted mood, and relaxation to the forefront, making it suitable for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Aw Geez offers a multi-faceted cannabis experience that is sure to leave you in a state of blissful tranquility.

Total Terps: 2.84%

SOC: 36.65%

Total THC: 31.56%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more