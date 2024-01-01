Aw Geez is a remarkable indica dominant strain that stems from crossing G Whiz and Animal Mints. The distinct piney notes are accompanied by a subtle spiciness, reminiscent of pepper, while a touch of sweetness lingers in the background. The terpene profile of Aw Geez is rich and diverse, featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene; bringing focus, an uplifted mood, and relaxation to the forefront, making it suitable for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night's sleep. Aw Geez offers a multi-faceted cannabis experience that is sure to leave you in a state of blissful tranquility. Total Terps: 2.84% SOC: 36.65% Total THC: 31.56% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.