Bang Bang Sugar Crumble is a thick, light blonde, gritty badder with medium shine, and easy to manipulate with a dab tool. The most prominent terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and terpinolene, giving this concentrate a musky citrus, slightly herbal aroma and a very smooth and clean herbal citrus flavor. Bang Bang has a happy, motivating, euphoric high that can magnify creativity and good vibes.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.