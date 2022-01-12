About this product
Bellini is a sativa leaning and lively strain that is popped-from-seed and a cross of Clementine and Purple Punch. The aroma is very fruity, with a nice hint of pine. With respectable amounts of both pinene and beta-caryophyllene, this sativa-leaning, lively strain is just like the beverage; there is no bad time to enjoy Bellini, but when overindulged you may have to alter any existing plans for the day!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.