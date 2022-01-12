Bellini is a sativa leaning and lively strain that is popped-from-seed and a cross of Clementine and Purple Punch. The aroma is very fruity, with a nice hint of pine. With respectable amounts of both pinene and beta-caryophyllene, this sativa-leaning, lively strain is just like the beverage; there is no bad time to enjoy Bellini, but when overindulged you may have to alter any existing plans for the day!