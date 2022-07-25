Need a little confidence boost? Big D Energy may be the strain for you! ;) Big D Energy is a sativa dominant strain crossed between Cream D and Runtz. This strain exudes creamy and fruity aromatics with a sweet and gassy flavor profile. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene offer stress-relieving and mood elevating properties. Big D Energy gives you a burst of energy and creativity, while feeling happy and euphoric. A great strain for getting you through a nerve wracking interview.