Need a little confidence boost? Big D Energy may be the strain for you! ;) Big D Energy is a sativa dominant strain crossed between Cream D and Runtz. This strain exudes creamy and fruity aromatics with a sweet and gassy flavor profile. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene offer stress-relieving and mood elevating properties. Big D Energy gives you a burst of energy and creativity, while feeling happy and euphoric. A great strain for getting you through a nerve wracking interview.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.