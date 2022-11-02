About this product
Bio Hazard is an indica dominant strain that has been crossed by Skunk VA, Chem91, and Dosidos. The big bulgy, dense nugs are made up of cactus-green leaves, apricot-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, myrcene, and pinene giving this strain a pungent aroma of orange, hops, pine, cinnamon, and lavender with a matching flavor profile. Bio Hazard has a heavy body high with mellow euphoric vibes that will put you in a state of stress and anxiety relief.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.