Cream of the Crop Gardens
Black Mamba
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Black Mamba is a crossover of Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, making this strain indica leaning. It has bulgy, fluffy nugs that are light green, with long, cloudy white trichomes along with dark orange stigmas. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, beta caryophyllene. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, not in-da-couch!
Black Mamba effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
