About this product

Black Mamba is a crossover of Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, making this strain indica leaning. It has bulgy, fluffy nugs that are light green, with long, cloudy white trichomes along with dark orange stigmas. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, beta caryophyllene. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, not in-da-couch!