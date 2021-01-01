About this product

Black Mamba OG is a crossover of Mars OG and Black Mamba, making this strain indica leaning. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba OG provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, Nerolidol. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, in-da-couch!