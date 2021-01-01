Loading…
Black Mamba OG | 1G

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Black Mamba OG is a crossover of Mars OG and Black Mamba, making this strain indica leaning. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba OG provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, Nerolidol. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, in-da-couch!
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.